Menu
Search
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Isaac George Barnes

EL PASO - Isaac George Barnes, infant son of Erika and John Barnes, of El Paso, IL, was born into the arms of Angels on September 13, 2020 in Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, IL.

Private graveside services will be held in Little Flock Cemetery, Assumption, IL.

Surviving are his parents, grandparents: Timothy and Kathy Dowd of Moweaqua, IL and John and Rebecca Barnes, Sr. of Gridley, IL, great-grandparents: Norma Dowd of Moweaqua, IL and Rozanna Barnes of Eureka, IL, and many aunts and uncles.

Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua has been entrusted with the care and service arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left at www.seitzfh.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.