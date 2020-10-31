Menu
J. Lorraine Honegger

June 11, 1929 - Oct. 29, 2020

FAIRBURY - J. Lorraine Honegger, 91, Fairbury, died at 5:08 a.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Evenglow Inn, Pontiac.

A private graveside service will be held at Pleasant Ridge Twp. Cemetery, Wing. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be given to SELCAS or the Forrest Fire Department. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury is in charge with arrangements.

Lorraine was born June 11, 1929 in Wing, IL the daughter of A.E. "Pete" and Maude E. Shockey Coleman. She married Harley B. Honegger on June 25, 1946 in Joliet, IL. Lorraine and Harley raised their family and farmed in rural Forrest for many years. Harley preceded her in death on December 10, 2015.

Survivors include two daughters: Diane Rieger, Fairbury, Barb (Les) Baumann, El Paso; one son, Mark (Lou) Honegger, Forrest; seven grandchildren: Brian (Kara) Rinkenberger, Kevin Rinkenberger, Bob Rieger, Becky (Robb) McAdam, Beth Rieger, Julie Honegger and Bud Honegger; eight great grandchildren and one sister, Mildred M. Dennewitz, Normal.

She is preceded in death by a son-in-law Ronald Rieger.

Lorraine was a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church, Forrest.

A guest registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Oct. 31, 2020.
