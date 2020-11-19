Jack R. Hubble

Sept. 21, 1952 - Nov. 14, 2020

BLOOMINGTON - Jack R. Hubble, 68, of Bloomington passed away on November 14, 2020. He was born on September 21, 1952 in Galesburg, IL to Noble and Etta May (Young) Hubble.

Jack is survived by his wife, Jean (Howland) Hubble; daughters: Marsha (Thom) Monson, Stephanie (Ron) McCuan; son, Richard (Amy) Hubble; and grandchildren: Kelby Monson, Jonathan McCuan, Madelyn Hubble, Kyle McCuan, Mason Monson, Micah Hubble, and Lucas McCuan.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Roger W. Hubble; son, Roger C. Hubble; and grandson, Matthew W. McCuan.

Jack attended Galesburg Senior High School until 1970. He married the love of his life, Jean Howland on October 21, 1972. Jack went on to graduate from Illinois State University with a BA, got a CPA Certification from University of Illinois in 1985, and obtained an MBA from ISU in 2003. He practiced accounting in various locations until his retirement in 2016.

Jack was a very active member in his community, serving on several boards. He was involved with the Bloomington Day Care Center, the Moose Lodge, and Prairieland Federal Credit Union. Jack was also known for being a "jack of all trades." His hobbies included his remodeling projects as well as going to beaches and floating on the river.

Most people's first impression of our father was one of fear. He was more than a little gruff, and could act like a seasoned jerk, but once they got to know him everyone loved him. Why? Because he would give you the shirt off his back. He would do anything within his power to help anyone and everyone. From financial advice to helping work on anything. If he didn't know how, no problem, he'd drink beer and help you figure it out. He was a sounding board, however he loved adding his own opinion. "If it were mine..." was one of his favorite lines, but he always had great ideas. Not one project in any of our houses would've turned out the way it did without his help and input.

He spent his day working around his house. Never completely finishing one project before moving on to the next, but that was part of his charm. He'd get there eventually. And if he didn't, he knew we would take care of it.

He showed all of us his love and his love for our mom couldn't be questioned. A few OLB's may have been necessary, but there was no one else he wanted to spend his life with. He helped turn us all into the people we are today. Do we have our faults, sure, and some of us have more faults than others, but we do what he taught us to do. Provide. We, with the help of our amazing spouses, provide for our families and most importantly, we learned that no matter what we take care of each other. He was loved and will be missed.

An open house will be held Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 12:00-3:00 p.m. to celebrate Jack's life at the Moose Lodge in Bloomington.

Memorial contributions may be made to the COPD Foundation and American Diabetes Association.

CDC guidelines will be followed regarding the COVID-19 Pandemic, including limited the number of people allowed in the facility at one time to 25.