Jack W. Cox

Jan. 2, 1929 - Nov. 15, 2020

BLOOMINGTON - Jack W. Cox, 91 of Bloomington, passed away on November 15, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington with family by his side.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Holy Trinity Church with Monsignor Douglas Hennessy officiating. Burial will be in Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington. Visitation will be private. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington is assisting the family.

Memorials may be directed to Holy Trinity Church.

Jack was born on January 2, 1929 in Winchester, to Carl and Helen Merris Cox. Jack married the love of his life, Anna Marie Deppong, in Chicago, IL on January 9, 1954 and together, had four children: Jack, Dan, Amy, and Tina.

He is survived by his wife, Anna Marie, Bloomington; children and their spouses: Jack (Susan) Cox, Evanston, Dan (Denise) Cox, Towanda, Amy Zitkus, Bloomington, and Tina (Jeff) Stevens, Bloomington; grandchildren: Lukas, Anna, Sean, Tess, Colton, Kendall (Shannon), Kyle, Courtney, Taylor, Carly (Allen), Claudia, Ryan, Bailey, Riley, and Ellie; and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and infant brother.

Jack attended Brown School of Business in St. Louis, MO in 1947 and began his career with Country Insurance in Chicago in 1950 with whom he later relocated to Bloomington, IL. He retired in 1991 after 41 years of service.

Jack and Anna enjoyed traveling the country in their motorhome for months at a time making many happy memories. They also spent much of their time with family. Jack loved being surrounded by his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

He will be dearly missed and forever loved by all. Thank you to the nurses and staff at OSF for their compassion and care.

