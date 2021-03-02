Menu
Jacob Riley Sexton
1985 - 2021
BORN
1985
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home
508 S Main St
Eureka, IL

Jacob Riley Sexton

Oct. 2, 1985 - Feb. 26, 2021

BURLINGTON, Iowa - Jacob Riley Sexton, 35, of Burlington Iowa, formerly of Gibson City, passed away at 11:39 p.m. Friday, February 26, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospital, Iowa City. A visitation will be held 3:00-6:00 p.m. Thursday March 4, 2021 at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Paul Thomason officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the GAH Auxiliary or the GCMS Booster Club.

Jacob was born October 2, 1985, a son of Richard Douglas Sexton and Nancy Jean Streenz Kidd. He is survived by his mother Nancy (Dean) Kidd of Gibson City, and his father Doug Sexton of Champaign; a brother Jamie (Allyson Barnes) Sexton of Gibson City, and two nephews: Carson and Julian, whom he absolutely adored. Also surviving are paternal Grandfather Ronald Sexton of Philo and maternal grandparents James and Wilma Streenz of Sebring Florida and his fiance Alex Breese of Burlington Iowa, the love of his life. Many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Lyla Stewart.

Jacob graduated from the Illinois School for the Visually Impaired in 2007, where he DJ'd many dances with his favorite teacher, Dan Thompson. He followed GCMS Falcon Sports and really enjoyed Illini football and basketball. Before moving to Burlington five months ago, Jacob enjoyed volunteering with the GAH Auxiliary, working in Patient Access. He made many friends during his time volunteering with the hospital, including other volunteers, staff, physicians, and nurses. He loved being with people and helping people even until the end by being an organ donor. Jacob was very independent and he was not afraid to do anything. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Online condolences and memories can be shared with the family at www.rosenbaumfh.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Rosenbaum Funeral Home
Gibson City, IL
Mar
4
Celebration of Life
6:00p.m.
Rosenbaum Funeral Home
Gibson City, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home
I will never forget when me and Jacob use to dj our pretend radio stations at school. You will be missed. Hope to see you above some day buddy. Rest in piece.
Ron Smith
March 14, 2021
The Hansen Family.
March 4, 2021
Doug, so sorry for your loss. Thinking of you.
Jane Shannon
March 4, 2021
Love Derek,Katie,Amanda, Steve
March 2, 2021
