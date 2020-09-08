NORMAL - Jacquelyn L. Leuty of Normal died Aug. 18, 2020, at home. She suffered Alzheimer's disease for over four years.

She was married to Randall S. Leuty on July 26, 1968.

Survivors include her husband; two daughters and one son, Gretch Croft, West Virginia, and her three children, Lindsey, Reid and Leighton, as well as a great-grandchild, Annabelle Lee; Yvette Ogelsby, Georgia and Florida, and her two children, Craig and Peyton, and one great-grandchild, Micah; Ryan Steven Leuty of Bloomington-Normal, and one grandson, Ross Samuel Leuty (9 years old).

Jackie was a long time employee of the Siemens company (senior consultant) and Advocate BroMenn Medical Center as assistant director of the Business Office, and was a member of the United Methodist Church of Central Barren, Indiana.

Jacquelyn was preceded in death by her parents, a brother and sister.

Funeral services will be held at a later time and place.

Jacquelyn Lee Leuty was the best wife, mother, grandmother and Christian woman that I ever knew and will be loved by all and sorely missed by a grieving devoted husband of 52 years.