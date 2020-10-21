James A. "Hook" Baker

Nov. 17, 1953 - Oct. 17, 2020

CHATSWORTH - James A. "Hook" Baker, 66, of Chatsworth, IL died Saturday October 17, 2020 at 6:30 a.m. at Piper City Rehabilitation and Living Center, Piper City, IL.

Cremation rites will be accorded, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Memorials in Jim's name may be made to Illinois Children's Hospital of Illinois-Peoria, IL. or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Chatsworth, IL is handling the arrangements.

Jim was born on November 17, 1953 in Fairbury, IL, a son of Russell and Marjorie (Whitfill) Baker. Jim is survived by his two children: Natosha Edwards of Fairbury, IL and Joshua Baker of Chatsworth, IL; his adopted daughter: Donna Folwell of Forrest, IL; four grandchildren: Kaeli Marthey, Kenzie Marthey, Elijah Edwards and Russell Baker; two great grandchildren: Eden and Emalyne Smith; four brothers: David Baker, and Randy Baker both of Forrest, IL, Earl Baker of Pontiac, IL and Mike Baker of Fairbury, IL; three sisters: Theresia Quigley of Forrest, IL, Suzanne Johnson of Kentucky and Julie Baker of Indiana. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, one son-in-law: Matthew Edwards and two brothers: Willie and John Baker.

Jim was a union laborer for Central Illinois Tile Co. of Champaign, IL. After retiring from CIT, he went on to run his dad's junk yard Baker's Scrap in Forrest, IL.

Hook had an incredible heart, and generosity that was bestowed upon others. He loved fishing, old movies, cheese popcorn, and the time he spent with family and the many nieces and nephews over the years. Hook was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all.

