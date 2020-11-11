James A. Bavester

August 30, 1928 - Nov. 7, 2020

BLOOMINGTON - James A. Bavester, 92, of Bloomington, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Martin Health Center, Bloomington.

His funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Bloomington. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal. Visitation will be from 9:00-10:30 a.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

Memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church or to the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

He was born August 30, 1928 in Bloomington, the son of James and Josephine Balcer Bavester. He was raised by his grandmother, Mary Balcer, after his mother's death from tuberculosis when he was three. He married his high school sweetheart, Rosemary Nottoli on June 9, 1951 at Holy Trinity and she survives in Bloomington.

Also surviving are four daughters: Sara (Lou) Kater of Bloomington, Mary Sue (Brian) Henning of Naperville and Barbara (Doug) Koonce and Patricia (John) Wombacher, both of Bloomington; ten grandchildren: Ben (Katie) Kater, Chelsea (Joseph) Rieger, Kelli (Scott) Balog, Patrick Henning, James "JJ" Henning, Jennifer (Andy) Killian, Jessica (Alex) Mortensen, Natalie Wombacher, Jack Wombacher and Michael Wombacher; and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and a grandson, James Wombacher.

Jim was a graduate of Trinity High School and Illinois Wesleyan University. He served with the 307th Airborne Medical Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division in the U.S. Army. Jim retired from Pfizer Labs and later owned and operated Novak Flowers with his wife. After retirement, he enjoyed the time he spent volunteering with the St. Vincent de Paul Society, golfing and travel. He was a longtime member of Bloomington Country Club and Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

