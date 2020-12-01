James C. Blankenship

March 12, 1930 - Nov. 27, 2020

PONTIAC - James C. Blankenship, 90 of Pontiac, died at 2:44 p.m., Friday, November 27, 2020 at OSF St. James, John W. Albrecht Medical Center, Pontiac.

Cremation rites have been accorded and graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, December 4, 2020 in Chenoa Twp. Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ducks Unlimited. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa, is in charge of arrangements.

Jim was born on March 12, 1930 in Russell Springs, KY, the son of Marvin and Annie Hale Blankenship. His parents and three sisters, Dorothy Miller, Thelma Shoop and Virginia Morrissey preceded him in death.

Survivors include his son, Gary (Joyce) Blankenship of Allen, TX; granddaughter, Sarah Blankenship of Fort Worth, TX; one sister, Jean Stenger of Clearfield, UT and one brother, Charles Blankenship of Bloomington, IL.

James was employed at Pontiac Granite Co. for 44 years and became a master engraver and eventually became co-owner of the business. He was a member of the NRA and Ducks Unlimited. He also was a 50-year Masonic Lodge member.

