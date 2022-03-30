Menu
James Jeffrey "Jim" Carroll
1958 - 2022
BORN
1958
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
East Lawn Funeral Home
1102 Airport Road
Bloomington, IL
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 1 2022
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
East Lawn Funeral Home
James "Jim" Jeffrey Carroll

July 16, 1958 - March 26, 2022

NORMAL - James "Jim" Jeffrey Carroll, 63, of Normal, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Visitation services to celebrate the life of Jim Carroll will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Friday, April 1, 2022 at East Lawn Funeral Home 1102 Airport Road, Bloomington, IL 61704. Liturgical prayers will follow. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

Condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.eastlawnmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 30, 2022.
