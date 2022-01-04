Menu
James Delano "Jim" Coe
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021

James "Jim" Delano Coe

Aug. 9, 1933 - Nov. 30, 2021

OCALA, Florida - James "Jim" Delano Coe of Ocala, FL passed peacefully on November 30, 2021. Jim was born August 9, 1933 in Imperial, NE and was raised in Newport, AR, by his parents, Albert Benjamin Coe and Ernestine Norris Coe.

He proudly served the US Army in Orleans, France and returned to the states to attend the University of Arkansas where he was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. After gaining his graduate degree in education, he met his wife of 61 years, Kate Ledford. They moved to Bloomington, Illinois where they raised their two children. Jim finished his PhD work at University of Illinois and taught at Illinois State University until he retired in 1996.

Jim enjoyed cooking, bike riding, gardening, and was an avid art glass collector with a quick wit and fabulous sense of humor.

Jim is survived by his wife, Kate; his daughter, Leah Coe Gilliam; son-in-law, Ben Gilliam; grandson, Isaac Gilliam; brothers: George Coe (wife Sandra) and Gene Coe (wife Pat). Jim was preceded in death by his son, Benjamin Coe.

Memorials can be made to Alzheimer's Association alz.org.



Published by The Pantagraph on Jan. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Todd Garrison
February 4, 2022
My heartfelt condolences to the Coe family. May your best memories of him always bring you happiness and peace.
Todd Garrison
February 4, 2022
So sad to hear that Jim passed. He was always kind, friendly and welcoming to me. Condolences to Kate, Leah, Ben G., and Isaac, and to all of Jim's family. May he rest in peace now.
Tom Clery
Other
February 2, 2022
I worked with Jim at the IRS distribution center. He shared his recipe for poached pears which I make at least once each fall. I did not realize he was a fellow Nebraskan as well. My condolences to all.
Joann Steinberg
January 5, 2022
Jim was a wonderful colleague when I taught at ISU. He was always friendly, helpful and cheerful. May wonderful memories wrap his family in love.
carol Jean Leisch
Work
January 4, 2022
Sad news to hear of Jims passing. He was a dear friend with great wit. My condolences to the family.
Cydney Williams
Friend
January 4, 2022
Mrs Coe, Leah and family, so sorry to hear of Jim´s passing. Leah, you don´t probably remember me, but I babysat you and Ben back in the 70´s. Mrs Coe, I pray that you are doing well outside of your loss. I have fond memories of all of you!
Susan (Baird) Weatherford
January 4, 2022
