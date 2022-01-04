James "Jim" Delano Coe

Aug. 9, 1933 - Nov. 30, 2021

OCALA, Florida - James "Jim" Delano Coe of Ocala, FL passed peacefully on November 30, 2021. Jim was born August 9, 1933 in Imperial, NE and was raised in Newport, AR, by his parents, Albert Benjamin Coe and Ernestine Norris Coe.

He proudly served the US Army in Orleans, France and returned to the states to attend the University of Arkansas where he was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. After gaining his graduate degree in education, he met his wife of 61 years, Kate Ledford. They moved to Bloomington, Illinois where they raised their two children. Jim finished his PhD work at University of Illinois and taught at Illinois State University until he retired in 1996.

Jim enjoyed cooking, bike riding, gardening, and was an avid art glass collector with a quick wit and fabulous sense of humor.

Jim is survived by his wife, Kate; his daughter, Leah Coe Gilliam; son-in-law, Ben Gilliam; grandson, Isaac Gilliam; brothers: George Coe (wife Sandra) and Gene Coe (wife Pat). Jim was preceded in death by his son, Benjamin Coe.

Memorials can be made to Alzheimer's Association alz.org.