Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James W. "Jim" Cunningham
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel
201 South Center Street
Clinton, IL
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 1 2022
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Calvert Funeral Homes - Clinton Chapel
Send Flowers

James W. "Jim" Cunningham

Jan. 23, 1947 - March 27, 2022

PONTIAC - James W. "Jim" Cunningham, 75, of Pontiac, IL, passed away 4:05 AM March 27, 2022, at the Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, Peoria, IL.

Services will be 1:00 PM, Friday, April 1, 2022, at the Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, with Mike Cahill officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Clinton, IL, with Military Honors. Visitation will be 12:00 Noon – 1:00 PM, Friday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to The Richard L. Owens Hospice or a charity of the donor's choice.

Jim was born January 23, 1947, in Warrensburg, MO, the son of Herbert and Dorothy (Strode) Cunningham. He married Nancy Johnson on June 21, 1968 in Clinton, IL.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy Cunningham, Pontiac, IL; daughter, Jamie Cunningham, Los Angeles, CA; siblings: Mary (Earl) Borgman, Wellington, MO, Roy (Denzel) Cunningham, Nevada, MO, and Martha Ann (Gerald) Sanford, Independence, MO.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Brian James Cunningham.

Jim worked in banking for many years and then worked for and retired from the State of Illinois as a Business Manager in the Department of Corrections. Jim enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.



Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 30, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Calvert Funeral Homes - Clinton Chapel
201 S. Center Street, Clinton, IL
Apr
1
Service
1:00p.m.
Calvert Funeral Homes - Clinton Chapel
201 S. Center Street, Clinton, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.