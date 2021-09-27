Menu
James LaMar "Jim" Deal
1922 - 2021
BORN
1922
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Beck Memorial Home
209 E Grove St
Bloomington, IL

James LaMar "Jim" Deal

June 9, 1922 - Sept. 24, 2021

DANVERS - James LaMar "Jim" Deal age 99 of Danvers, IL passed away at 11:20 AM on Friday, September 24, 2021 at his residence. His graveside service will be 11:30 AM Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington, IL. The Rev. Chad Sparks will be officiating. Military rites will be accorded at the cemetery by the Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard. There will be no visitation. The family suggests memorials be made to the Honor Flight Program. Arrangements are being handled by Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Jim was born June 9, 1922 in Danvers, IL the son of Tracy and Mabel Nafziger Deal.

He married Doris Sanders on June 16, 1945 in Little Rock, AR. She passed away January 16, 2007.

Surviving are his two children: Pat (Dale) Meridith, Danvers IL, David (Jean) Deal, Danvers IL; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and one sister, Delores Johnston, Normal, IL.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents, one brother and one sister.

Jim had farmed all his life in the Danvers area. He served in the US Army during WWII.

Jim had attended Covell Community Church.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.beckmemorial.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Graveside service
11:30a.m.
Park Hill Cemetery
Bloomington, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To the family of Jim it was a great honor to get to know Jim while doing service work on his grain equipment. A man with many skills!
Larry Poppe
September 28, 2021
