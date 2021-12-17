James W. Edmondson

July 1, 1930 - Dec. 9, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - James W. Edmondson, 91, of Bloomington, IL, and Sun Lakes, AZ, died in Phoenix on December 9, 2021.

He was born July 1, 1930 in Artesia, CA, the son of Edward Vernon Edmondson and Doris Hoisington Edmondson.

He is survived by his wife, Sue. They were married September 5, 1953, in Los Angeles. Other survivors are a daughter, Susan (John) Ramsey; a son, John (Jana) Edmondson; three grandchildren: David (Lyndsey) Ramsey, Allie and Anna Edmondson; two great-grandchildren: Audrey and Claire Ramsey; and his sister, Verna Geary.

Jay graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, with a degree in Social Welfare. Following service in the army during the Korean conflict, he was employed by State Farm Insurance for 42 years, retiring in 1995 as Vice President, Underwriting and Service.

Jay was a supporter of the Katie School of Risk Management and Insurance at Illinois State University. He was named Emeritus Advisor to the Katie Insurance School having served as Chair of the Insurance Executives Advisory Board and a member of the Advisory Board from its inception. The Edmondson-Miller Endowed Chair is named in recognition of his service to the Katie School.

Jay was active in many other community affairs, including service on the Boards of Directors of McLean County United Way, the Illinois Symphony Orchestra, and Center for Human Services. He was chair of the Town of Normal Human Relations Commission. While in Phoenix, Jay enjoyed volunteering in the garden on the Gila River Indian Reservation.

Information regarding a gathering of Jay's friends and loved ones will be provided at a later time.

Memorials may be made to McLean County United Way (uwmclean.org), Illinois Symphony Orchestra (ilsymphony.org), Katie School of Insurance and Risk Management Jay and Sue Edmondson Faculty Development Fund (giving.illinoisstate.edu).