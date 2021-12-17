Menu
James W. Edmondson
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021

James W. Edmondson

July 1, 1930 - Dec. 9, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - James W. Edmondson, 91, of Bloomington, IL, and Sun Lakes, AZ, died in Phoenix on December 9, 2021.

He was born July 1, 1930 in Artesia, CA, the son of Edward Vernon Edmondson and Doris Hoisington Edmondson.

He is survived by his wife, Sue. They were married September 5, 1953, in Los Angeles. Other survivors are a daughter, Susan (John) Ramsey; a son, John (Jana) Edmondson; three grandchildren: David (Lyndsey) Ramsey, Allie and Anna Edmondson; two great-grandchildren: Audrey and Claire Ramsey; and his sister, Verna Geary.

Jay graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, with a degree in Social Welfare. Following service in the army during the Korean conflict, he was employed by State Farm Insurance for 42 years, retiring in 1995 as Vice President, Underwriting and Service.

Jay was a supporter of the Katie School of Risk Management and Insurance at Illinois State University. He was named Emeritus Advisor to the Katie Insurance School having served as Chair of the Insurance Executives Advisory Board and a member of the Advisory Board from its inception. The Edmondson-Miller Endowed Chair is named in recognition of his service to the Katie School.

Jay was active in many other community affairs, including service on the Boards of Directors of McLean County United Way, the Illinois Symphony Orchestra, and Center for Human Services. He was chair of the Town of Normal Human Relations Commission. While in Phoenix, Jay enjoyed volunteering in the garden on the Gila River Indian Reservation.

Information regarding a gathering of Jay's friends and loved ones will be provided at a later time.

Memorials may be made to McLean County United Way (uwmclean.org), Illinois Symphony Orchestra (ilsymphony.org), Katie School of Insurance and Risk Management Jay and Sue Edmondson Faculty Development Fund (giving.illinoisstate.edu).



Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sue, I am very sorry Jay has left your side. You were both such wonderful companions for Dad all through your friendship with him. It was comforting to me to know he had such stalwart friends near him. You enriched his life! My best, Julie Brandt
Julie Brandt
Friend
February 22, 2022
Sue, Sending you loving energy and wonderful memories as you and the family move through this challenging process. Thank you for the many contributions you and Jay made in my parents' lives.
Nan Carlson
Friend
December 24, 2021
My prayers to you Sue. Be thankful for all your memories.
Pam yerkes
Friend
December 18, 2021
Dear Sue, Sorry for your loss. I remember the many times I enjoyed being in your your beautiful home at the lake and many other social events. Most of all I enjoyed you and Jim´s company. You both were always generous and gracious. Jim was indeed a gentle sole, a true gentleman. Thanks for the wonderful memories. Many blessings for Jim, for you and your family. Sincerely, Carl Cortese
Carl Cortese
Friend
December 17, 2021
Sue, very sorry to hear of your dad's passing. Blake and I always enjoyed our visits with Jay out at the lake. We are praying for you all!!! Mike
Mike Weiland
December 17, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Jay will be greatly missed by those who knew him.
John and Lynn Rakowski
Work
December 17, 2021
What a wonderful man (with an equally wonderful wife)! So sorry to hear this, Sue-praying for you and the family.
Jeff and Diane Hinthorne
Friend
December 17, 2021
Jay was my neighbor for several years in rural Kappa. He was a fine gentleman and friend.
Dennis Fox
December 17, 2021
