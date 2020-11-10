Menu
James Edward "Eddie" Quiggins
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020

James Edward "Eddie" Quiggins

Dec. 8, 1944 - Oct. 31, 2020

BLOOMINGTON - James Edward "Eddie" Quiggins, 75, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 6:08 a.m. with family by his side. Cremation rites have been accorded by East Lawn Funeral Home. Per Eddie's wishes, there will be no visitation or services.

He was born on December 8, 1944 in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of Coy and Amy Menton Quiggins. They preceded him in death, along with two brothers and one sister.

Eddie is survived by a son, James Coy Quiggins of Collinsville, Connecticut; a daughter, Lisa Gail Quiggins of Bloomington; and three sisters: Linda Shadowens, Shirley Rexroat and Sue Quiggins, all of Bloomington-Normal.

A retired truck driver, Eddie found joy in mowing yards for his neighbors and taking care of his immaculate home. He had a quick wit and was ready with a joke, right up to the very end.

Eddie was very proud to have his daughter, Lisa living with him during his final years. He often told others that he didn't know what he would do without her. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and all who knew and loved him.


Published by The Pantagraph on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
