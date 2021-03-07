James M. Erdman

Nov. 19, 1954 - March 1, 2021

CHENOA - James M. Erdman, 66, of Chenoa, passed away at 3:55 p.m., Monday, March 1, 2021 at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, Peoria; surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with T-Cell Lymphoma.

Cremation rites have been accorded with a celebration of Jim's life to be held at a later date. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Chenoa or Lymphoma Research Foundation.

James was born November 19, 1954 in Normal; the son of Verne and Mildred (Smith) Erdman. He married Susan McNamee on June 25, 1983 in Peoria. His wife of 37 years, Susan survives in Chenoa.

Other survivors include his two children: Michael (Danielle) Erdman of Atlantic Beach, FL; Katie (Anthony Duran) Erdman of Chicago; one granddaughter, Charlotte Erdman, two brothers: Richard (Merline) Erdman of Sterling; Steven (Gina) Erdman of Barrington; sister-in-law Jan Erdman of Webster Groves, MO; and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. His parents and one brother, William "Bill" Erdman preceded him in death.

Jim grew up in Chenoa and was a graduate of Chenoa High School. He received a Bachelor's degree in Agriculture from the University of Illinois, Urbana; and continued the family tradition of farming in the Chenoa area. Jim also worked the past 20 years at State Farm Insurance, Bloomington.

Jim and Susie enjoyed many happy years of laughter, beach vacations, Illinois vs. Iowa games and numerous concerts. Jim loved music and pursued his passion of singing and playing guitar and mandolin for over 50 years. He loved being outside, working hard and watching things grow. He loved to read, watch movies and shared his love of fantasy and science fiction with his children.

He was a life-long member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Chenoa; serving as Elder, Sunday school teacher and the church choir. His faith, family and friends were very important to Jim and he will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Illinois Cancer Care, Bloomington & Peoria and the Oncology floor at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria for their outstanding care and support throughout Jim's illness.

