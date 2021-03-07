Menu
James M. Erdman
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Duffy-Pils Memorial Home - Chenoa - Chenoa
302 Lincoln St.
Chenoa, IL

James M. Erdman

Nov. 19, 1954 - March 1, 2021

CHENOA - James M. Erdman, 66, of Chenoa, passed away at 3:55 p.m., Monday, March 1, 2021 at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, Peoria; surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with T-Cell Lymphoma.

Cremation rites have been accorded with a celebration of Jim's life to be held at a later date. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Chenoa or Lymphoma Research Foundation.

James was born November 19, 1954 in Normal; the son of Verne and Mildred (Smith) Erdman. He married Susan McNamee on June 25, 1983 in Peoria. His wife of 37 years, Susan survives in Chenoa.

Other survivors include his two children: Michael (Danielle) Erdman of Atlantic Beach, FL; Katie (Anthony Duran) Erdman of Chicago; one granddaughter, Charlotte Erdman, two brothers: Richard (Merline) Erdman of Sterling; Steven (Gina) Erdman of Barrington; sister-in-law Jan Erdman of Webster Groves, MO; and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. His parents and one brother, William "Bill" Erdman preceded him in death.

Jim grew up in Chenoa and was a graduate of Chenoa High School. He received a Bachelor's degree in Agriculture from the University of Illinois, Urbana; and continued the family tradition of farming in the Chenoa area. Jim also worked the past 20 years at State Farm Insurance, Bloomington.

Jim and Susie enjoyed many happy years of laughter, beach vacations, Illinois vs. Iowa games and numerous concerts. Jim loved music and pursued his passion of singing and playing guitar and mandolin for over 50 years. He loved being outside, working hard and watching things grow. He loved to read, watch movies and shared his love of fantasy and science fiction with his children.

He was a life-long member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Chenoa; serving as Elder, Sunday school teacher and the church choir. His faith, family and friends were very important to Jim and he will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Illinois Cancer Care, Bloomington & Peoria and the Oncology floor at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria for their outstanding care and support throughout Jim's illness.

An online guest registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I remember Jim playing in our band at St. Paul, Chatsworth. He was great singing "Why?" by Kris Kristofferson. And the great parties at Jim and Susie's home. What a guy!
Scott M Olbert
February 25, 2022
So Sorry to hear this. Loved when he saing the train song. Bless you and all your faminly. Vicky Moore
Vicky Moore
March 19, 2021
So sorry to hear of Jim's passing. Former classmate and lifelong friend. He will be truly missed.
Don Shafer
March 7, 2021
Susie , Katie, Our deepest sympathies on the passing of Jim. You are in our thoughts. Sending peace and strength during this difficult time. Rati and Munan Singhal
Rati Singhal
March 7, 2021
Sending love and peace to the Erdman family Grateful for your family´s kind and caring ways and your generous contributions to the wellness of our rural community. Good memories of Jim.
Marie Gambach
March 6, 2021
Suzie- Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this time. Jim was a life long friend, a good man, and we will miss him tremendously. Tim & Sonia
Timothy L Vercler
March 4, 2021
Jimmy was so nice and helpful to me when I started my new job at State Farm. I am so saddened to learn of his passing. My deepest sympathies are with his family.
Gretchen Vanderwall
March 4, 2021
Susie, Michael and Katie, What a loss. Jim was the best. Some of my fondest memories are playing in the band with him. What a great guy! Deb sends her condolences, also.
Scott M Olbert
March 4, 2021
He took me under his wing at my new job. He knew my parent´s from church, and really helped a bunch. What a great man.
Anthony Shelton
March 3, 2021
I heard about Jim from my cousin, Pat Power Johnson yesterday. Pat was a classmate of Jim´s and I was fortunate to have met him when I visited Chenoa back in high school. I think Jim was running for class president at that time. I remember Jim as being very nice, fun and so handsome. I know there are no magic words to help ease your pain. My deepest condolences to all of Jim´s family on your profound loss.
Trina Stine
March 3, 2021
I met Jim many years ago while visiting my Power cousins in Chenoa. He was a nice, fun and funny young man. I was sad to hear of his death and send my sympathy and prayers to his wife, children and family. Mary Anne Smith Bay Village, Ohio
Mary Anne Smith
March 3, 2021
We sadden to hear of Jim´s passing. Our deepest condolences to Susie, and family. Jim was a great guy and will be missed by all.
Mike and Nancy Snell
March 3, 2021
Our hearts go out to Susie, Mark and the rest of the Erdman family. Jim was a good christian man and he will be sorely missed. Please accept our heartfelt condolences.
Pete & Kelly Olson
March 3, 2021
Jim was a good classmate and a good person.
Jim Bagby
March 3, 2021
