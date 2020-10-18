SHAVANO PARK, Texas - James Foster Rapier was born in Alton, Illinois August 25, 1931 to Leland and Catherine Rapier. He graduated from Trinity High School in 1950 and was inducted into the Bloomington Central Catholic Hall of Fame in 2006. Foster met the love of his life, Frances Daleiden and they married in 1953. Foster attended John Carroll University where he was a standout football player for the Blue Streaks. He was called to duty in the US Army in 1954, serving our country for two years while playing Army football. Following his honorable discharge, Foster began his 32-year career with Equitable Life Insurance Company.

Foster was a storyteller. His life included many adventures as an active father, coach, craftsman, hunter, fisherman and golfer. He never knew a stranger. His personable style related so well to people from all walks of life, but he enjoyed his family the most. His pride and joy was being a grandfather to 11 and great-grandfather to 10. They loved his devotion to their games and various important life events. Foster and Frances were always there, without fail.

He will be missed dearly by his loving family. His marriage to Frances was a model of devotion to the very end. Her constant care and vigilance for him was a wonderful example of unconditional love. His, "I sure do love you, Mom," will echo in our hearts for years to come.

Frances and their children survive; Carole (Michael) Clark, Theresa (Terry) Swift, Mary (Tim) Millage, and Chris (Jill) Rapier.

Following a funeral Mass, October 21st at 12pm at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Foster will be buried in a private ceremony with military honors at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Geneva School of Boerne for tuition support (113 Cascade Caverns Road, Boerne TX 78015).

You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com.

Arrangements with Porter Loring Mortuary North, 2102 North Loop 1604 East, San Antonio, TX 78232, (210) 495-8221.