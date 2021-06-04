James "Goody" E. Goodman, Sr.

June 5, 1937 - June 2, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - James "Goody" E. Goodman, Sr. of Bloomington, passed away on June 2, 2021 in Normal. He was born on June 5, 1937, in Wesleyville, PA. Upon graduating from Lawrence Park (PA) High School, he served in the U.S. Navy.

Jim moved with his family to Bloomington, IL in 1965. He worked at Firestone in Normal, IL for 23 years. He also worked for the ISU Parking Services for 28 years.

He coached Little League Football with the Twin City Tigers for seven winning seasons, including one undefeated season. He enjoyed watching the players he coached play football in high school and beyond.

Jim is survived by his wife, Martha (nee Jones) Goodman, of over 61 years. He has two children: James "Jimmy" E. Goodman, Jr. (Lisa) of Dubuque, IA and Kristi Reeser of Bloomington, IL. He has four living grandchildren: Andrew James "AJ" Reeser of Danvers, IL, James E. Goodman III of Orlando, FL, McKenna Goodman of Glendale, CA and Kylie Goodman of Orlando, FL. He is also survived by two sisters: JoAnne Ryan of Erie, PA and Helen Kay Campbell of Delaware, OH.

He was preceded in death by his grandson, Nicholas James Reeser; his twin brother, Richard "Dick" Goodman; his brother, George Goodman, his sisters: Charlene Murzynski and Mary Beth Stewart; and his parents, Walt and Bernadine Goodman.

Jim's family is seeking six current or former Cleveland Browns football players to serve as pall bearers. It was Jim's desire to be let down by the Cleveland Browns one final time. He was a lifelong Cleveland Browns fan.

A private family service will be held. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Twin City Tigers Football or Wishbone Canine Rescue.

