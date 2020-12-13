Menu
James George Hoppe
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Central Catholic High School
FUNERAL HOME
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Drive
Bloomington, IL

James George Hoppe

Aug. 28, 1948 - Dec. 3, 2020

DANVERS - James George Hoppe, 72, of Danvers, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at his home.

There will be no visitation or services at this time due to COVID-19. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cremation rites are being accorded by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. A private interment was held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to McLean County Historical Society or the McLean County Museum of History. To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

He was born August 28, 1948 in Bloomington, son of George P. and Mary K. Sweeney Hoppe.

Surviving are cousins: Joe Kinsella of Idaho, Peter Pauletti and Susan Nelson of Chicago; nieces: Michelle Hoppe of Oceanside, CA and Kelley (Troy) Hoppe Wickenhauser of Downs, IL; nephew, Sean Hoppe. Jim leaves behind many great friends, including a special friend, Mary Svensson.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, John D. Hoppe.

Jim was a graduate of Central Catholic High School. He had a deep interest in the history of our military, weapons and equipment. He was very active in the McLean County Historical Society, wrote numerous articles for them, and had a weekly talk show on WJBC. He held multiple positions over the years including, working for his father and grandfather at the Hoppe Smoke Shop & Hoppe Pool Hall in Downtown Bloomington, Jeweler at Chadbands, Co-owner of Hoppe Shoppe Mens Suits in Lexington, IL, and retired from the DMV.

He will be remembered fondly for his keen mind and sharp wit.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 13, 2020.
My condolences to Jim´s family and friends. Mr Hoppe was there when I got my first driver´s license, a high point in my young life. My prayers are with you.
Kelli Heller
December 13, 2020
