James Francis Kaiser

March 7, 1940 - March 20, 2022

BLOOMINGTON - James Francis Kaiser, 82, passed away on March 20, 2022, at his home in Bloomington, IL, surrounded by his beloved family.

Jim was born in Racine, WI on March 7, 1940, to Susan and Vincen Kaiser.

He is survived by his dear wife, Rita; his children: James II (Cate O'Hara), Daniel (Joni Lego), Deborah (Wayne) Eads, Sarah (Todd) Lindsey, Karen (Corey) Walker, and Rebecca (Ralph Webb); fourteen grandchildren: Ben and Anna Kaiser, Jacqueline (Justin Lynch) Kaiser, Ella Kaiser, Courtney (Jonathan) Waltz, Samantha (Jonathan) Williams, Tyler Eads, Joshua (Melissa Shinke) Lindsey, Jason Lindsey, Jhori Walker, Khori Brycen Walker, Reece Walker, and Maxson and Madeline Kaiser-Webb; six great-grandchildren: Kadin and Austin Lynch, Adalynn and James Williams, Mia Lindsey and Rowan Walker; five step-children: John (Jackie) Ganser, Therese (Brandon) Bossard, Gabriel (Lisa Maul) Ganser, Carmen (Michael Blackledge) Ganser and Stephen Ganser; and a step-granddaughter, Brianna Ganser. He was predeceased in death by his parents; his sisters: Iola Murphy and Harriet Ferraro; his first wife, Rae Anne (Niesen) and his and Rita's dog Rudy.

Jim led a wonderful life filled with family, friends, and service. He joined the Marine Corps Reserves at the age of 17 before becoming a tool and die apprentice. During this time, he married Rae Anne and started their family while working and taking night classes at Carthage College before earning his Bachelor's degree. He transitioned from tool and die work to accounting and moved his family to Gridley, Illinois in 1971. Later the family moved to Bloomington, where he received his Master's degree in Political Science at Illinois State University. He retired from the City of Bloomington as the Assistant Finance Director.

In addition to his professional and family life, Jim was active in the Optimists Club and was the treasurer of the McLean County Wheelers (later as a "Yoostabees"). He was involved in the Red Cross for many years, deployed to disasters throughout the US and locally, and received Volunteer of the Year in 2009. He also volunteered at Illinois CancerCare. Throughout it all, he was a devout Catholic who served at his parish in various capacities all his life. He and Rita enjoyed attending services together.

Jim left a legacy of love and humor. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family.

Memorials may be made to Illinois CancerCare Foundation or St. Patrick Church of Merna.

His funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at St. Patrick Church of Merna, Bloomington. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Merna. Visitation will be from 9-11:00 a.m., Saturday at the church.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.