Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Hartzell Langstaff III
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021

James Hartzell Langstaff III

March 26, 1957 - Dec. 3, 2021

FAIRBURY - Jim was born March 26, 1957, in Fairbury, the son of Dr. James Hartzell Langstaff Jr. and Mary Elizabeth Durbin Langstaff. He met Robert Joseph Vietti Jr. On June 16, 2000, and they had a commitment ceremony on June 16, 2005. On September 22, 2019, Jim and Bob were married in Normal. Bob survives in Fairbury.

Also surving is one sister, Katherine A. Langstaff-Adams and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one sister. Mary Lynn Unser.

Jim attended school at Lake Forest Academy and Fairbury Cropsey High School. He was a self-employed jewelry manufacturer and goldsmith with a degree from Gemological Institute of America, CA.

Jim loved nature, his horses and dogs. Being out at the family farm, especially the cabin, which was his happy place. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and loved to cook.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Inurnment will take place in Graceland Cemetery at a later date. The family suggests memorials be directed to the American Cancer Society or the Livingston County Humane Society.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I have know Jim since his birth, Lynn and I were BFF's and had the pleasure of babysitting her much awaited brother. I also worked for Dr. Jim at the clinic for 17 years during Jim's growing up years. I have fond memories of Jim and the family, May you find comfort in your memories for they are more precious than anything. My the grace of God be with you.
Linda K Webster
Family
December 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results