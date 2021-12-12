James Hartzell Langstaff III

March 26, 1957 - Dec. 3, 2021

FAIRBURY - Jim was born March 26, 1957, in Fairbury, the son of Dr. James Hartzell Langstaff Jr. and Mary Elizabeth Durbin Langstaff. He met Robert Joseph Vietti Jr. On June 16, 2000, and they had a commitment ceremony on June 16, 2005. On September 22, 2019, Jim and Bob were married in Normal. Bob survives in Fairbury.

Also surving is one sister, Katherine A. Langstaff-Adams and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one sister. Mary Lynn Unser.

Jim attended school at Lake Forest Academy and Fairbury Cropsey High School. He was a self-employed jewelry manufacturer and goldsmith with a degree from Gemological Institute of America, CA.

Jim loved nature, his horses and dogs. Being out at the family farm, especially the cabin, which was his happy place. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and loved to cook.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Inurnment will take place in Graceland Cemetery at a later date. The family suggests memorials be directed to the American Cancer Society or the Livingston County Humane Society.