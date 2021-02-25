Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Darrell "Jim" Lush Jr.
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021

James "Jim" Darrell Lush, Jr.

June 27, 1961 - Feb. 19, 2021

HEYWORTH - James "Jim" Darrell Lush, Jr., age 59, of Heyworth, passed away on February 19, 2021, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center. He was born on June 27, 1961, in Chicago, IL.

His memorial service will be at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021, at the Heyworth Christian Church. Pastor Pete Hopkins will officiate.

Visitation will be from 2-4:00 p.m. preceding the service. Social distancing and other COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

A Celebration of Life will be held following the service at the Heyworth VFW where friends and loved ones are encouraged to join the family for food and sharing memories.



Published by The Pantagraph on Feb. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Heyworth Christian Church
IL
Feb
27
Celebration of Life
Heyworth VFW
IL
Feb
27
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
Heyworth Christian Church
IL
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Jaime you will be missed dearly. I love you till we meet again
Stacy woods
February 28, 2021
Laurie and family, please accept my deepest condolences at the loss of Jim. Most Sincerely, Steve
Steve Milligan
February 27, 2021
Ron and Heather Hulen
February 26, 2021
Ron and Heather Hulen
February 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results