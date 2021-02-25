James "Jim" Darrell Lush, Jr.

June 27, 1961 - Feb. 19, 2021

HEYWORTH - James "Jim" Darrell Lush, Jr., age 59, of Heyworth, passed away on February 19, 2021, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center. He was born on June 27, 1961, in Chicago, IL.

His memorial service will be at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021, at the Heyworth Christian Church. Pastor Pete Hopkins will officiate.

Visitation will be from 2-4:00 p.m. preceding the service. Social distancing and other COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

A Celebration of Life will be held following the service at the Heyworth VFW where friends and loved ones are encouraged to join the family for food and sharing memories.