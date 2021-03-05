Menu
James Francis Perhai
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
East Lawn Funeral Home
1102 Airport Road
Bloomington, IL

James Francis Perhai

May 3, 1935 - March 2, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - James Francis Perhai, 85 of Bloomington passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Heritage Health, Bloomington.

He was born May 3, 1935 to Joseph and Mary Beatrice (Teske) Perhai in Superior, WI. He married Susan Hanna on April 30, 1960 in Appleton, WI, she preceded him in death on February 13, 2018.

James is survived by his son, David (Christina) Perhai of Bloomington; four grandchildren: Hannah (Tanya) Perhai-Josek of Champaign; Joshua (Ann-Marie) Perhai of Locust, NC; Mary Perhai of Carlsbad, CA; and Abigail Perhai of Bloomington; he is also survived by one sister Gloria Chappell of Talladega, AL.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters: Genevieve Schultz and Irene Dengel; and two brothers: Albert and Kenneth Perhai.

James graduated from the Wisconsin State School for the Deaf in Delavan, Wisconsin. He was very active in the local deaf community. He and his wife helped establish the Bloomington-Normal Deaf Club in 1965 which still operates today. He is the last founding member. He worked as a Printer for the Pantagraph in Bloomington for 32 years until his retirement. Over the years, he traveled to Australia, Fiji, South America, New Zealand, and the far-off states of Alaska and Hawaii with Susan. James immensely enjoyed gardening on his "farmette."

The family wishes to express its appreciation to the staff of Heritage Health in Bloomington for their excellent care.

Visitation will be held Sunday March 7, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington. The entombment will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Life-CIL in Bloomington or Bloomington Normal Deaf Club. Condolences may be shared with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
7
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:30p.m.
East Lawn Funeral Home
1102 Airport Road, Bloomington, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Hi Dave, I am so sorry to hear of the passing of your father. He was such a nice man. I always communicated with him around Christmas time when I would drop off some cookies. He always let me take a shortcut thru his property so I could reach the Wallace property. God bless to you and your family.
Dan Carmany
March 8, 2021
We loved him so much!! We will miss his daily I love you and his smile!! Or should I say grin!! Rip Jim! Fly high!
Michelle Heidelberg
March 5, 2021
