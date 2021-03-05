James Francis Perhai

May 3, 1935 - March 2, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - James Francis Perhai, 85 of Bloomington passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Heritage Health, Bloomington.

He was born May 3, 1935 to Joseph and Mary Beatrice (Teske) Perhai in Superior, WI. He married Susan Hanna on April 30, 1960 in Appleton, WI, she preceded him in death on February 13, 2018.

James is survived by his son, David (Christina) Perhai of Bloomington; four grandchildren: Hannah (Tanya) Perhai-Josek of Champaign; Joshua (Ann-Marie) Perhai of Locust, NC; Mary Perhai of Carlsbad, CA; and Abigail Perhai of Bloomington; he is also survived by one sister Gloria Chappell of Talladega, AL.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters: Genevieve Schultz and Irene Dengel; and two brothers: Albert and Kenneth Perhai.

James graduated from the Wisconsin State School for the Deaf in Delavan, Wisconsin. He was very active in the local deaf community. He and his wife helped establish the Bloomington-Normal Deaf Club in 1965 which still operates today. He is the last founding member. He worked as a Printer for the Pantagraph in Bloomington for 32 years until his retirement. Over the years, he traveled to Australia, Fiji, South America, New Zealand, and the far-off states of Alaska and Hawaii with Susan. James immensely enjoyed gardening on his "farmette."

The family wishes to express its appreciation to the staff of Heritage Health in Bloomington for their excellent care.

Visitation will be held Sunday March 7, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington. The entombment will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Life-CIL in Bloomington or Bloomington Normal Deaf Club. Condolences may be shared with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.