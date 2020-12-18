Menu
James C. Weikel
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel
201 South Center Street
Clinton, IL

James C. Weikel

Feb. 8, 1933 - Dec. 16, 2020

CLINTON - James C. Weikel, 87 of Clinton, IL passed away 8:15 AM December 16, 2020 at Manor Court, Clinton, IL.

Services will be 3:00 PM, Saturday, December 19, 2020 at First Christian Church, Clinton, IL with Ernie Harvey, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL. Visitation will be 2:00-3:00 PM Saturday at the church. The family entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to Little Galilee Christian Assembly.

James was born February 8, 1933 in Clinton, IL the son of Mearl and Velma (Weikle) Weikel. He married Shirley L. Harris July 12, 1953 in Clinton, IL.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley L. Weikel, Clinton, IL; children: Chris (Trina) Weikel, Bloomington, IL; Cheryl Van Valey, Clinton, IL; grandsons: Brad (Jordan Hammer) Van Valey, Clinton, IL; Justin (Kate) Van Valey, Jacksonville, IL; great-grandchildren: Eli, Lia, Lenny and Ariah; sister, Donna (Fred) Enos, Clinton, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son Gary in 1965, one brother and three sisters.

After working for State Farm for 43 years, James worked for Baum Chevrolet driving cars. He was a member and elder at the First Christian Church. He also enjoyed golfing.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
He brought joy to my life and I'm saddened to learn of his passing. Condolences to Shirley and the family.
Norman Vincent
December 18, 2020
