James Leonard Williams
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
1104 N. Main St.
Bloomington, IL

James Leonard Williams

May 23, 1934 - Sept. 30, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - James Leonard Williams was born May 23, 1934 in Galatia, IL. He died on September 30, 2021 at Carle BroMenn in Normal, IL, with family by his side.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Oleon and Ruby Williams, and his sister, Donna Brown. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Madge Williams of Bloomington; his daughter, Lori Williams (Tom Moone); and grandchildren Marcus and Owen Moone of Urbana; his son, Brad Williams (Terry Beitz); step grandchildren: Jeremy and Kelley, Jennifer and Ash, Kevin and Aaron; and family of Bloomington and McLean County.

Jim grew up on a farm in Galatia, IL and graduated from Galatia High School. As a young boy, he became a Christian, the central commitment of his whole life. He earned a Bachelor's Degree in Agriculture from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Madge Reid in Albion, IL on June 20, 1959.

For over 40 years, Jim worked for Country Financial, focusing his public relations efforts on safety: driving safety, fire safety, and especially agriculture safety. He helped found the International Society for Agriculture Safety and Health (ISASH) and worked with University of Illinois Extension on AgrAbility, an organization that provides services and education to help farmers with disabilities continue farming. He volunteered for SCORE and Kiwanis. He loved old barns, coffee with friends, gardening, a good hamburger, time with his family, helping others, and stopping at a farm stand to buy fruit and meet the farm family running it. He knew every place in Illinois to get a good piece of pie. During the pandemic, as always, he was positive, kind, and patient.

Memorials can be made to ISASH, AgrAbility, or Eastview Christian Church.

Services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021 at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Bloomington with Rev. Gary York officiating. Masks and distancing will be required.



Published by The Pantagraph on Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Service
1:00p.m.
Evergreen Memorial Cemetery
Bloomington, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Madge, I just found Jim's obituary. Having been gone form Bloomington-Normal for 16 years, it's always hard to stay on top of everyone. His passing leaves a big hole on this earth. He was the kindness and most generous man I have ever met and cherish the time I worked with him. I always considered him a friend. I have never met anyone nicer then Jim. I am sorry for your loss. The comfort is knowing our Lord got a great servant home. Prayers to your from Patty and I.
Jeff Benzing
Friend
November 21, 2021
I can attest to Jim's love of pie and accompanied him on occasion to find it! What a loss. What a good and kind person Jim was. I enjoyed working with him and becoming friends with him and Madge. My love and sympathy to Madge and the family. Jim will be sorely missed by family, friends, and the ag community he loved so much.
Peggy Romba
Friend
October 11, 2021
The Williams family and many beloved relations are in our minds and hearts as we remember this kind, wonderful man...
Gary Justis and L.J. Douglas
October 9, 2021
Madge I am sorry to hear of James Leonard passing. I miss Donna too. I always enjoyed your visits when you would come with Donna. Prayers for you and your family.
Janice Densch
October 8, 2021
Dear Madge and family, so sorry for this news. He was such a great help and a pleasure when we researched barns for the Gridley Tour. He was always so kind and genuine with a wealth of knowledge to share. I really have enjoyed and appreciated knowing both of you. May the Lord comfort and give you peace and strength now and in the days ahead. Our Love and Sympathy, Lois & Ben Klein
Lois Klein
Friend
October 7, 2021
You are in my thoughts and prayers during this time of loss. I had the privilege of seeing Jim several times a year at IFB functions and occasionally at Eastview. He was a most good and gracious man. We know he is now in a better place but will be sadly missed by all who crossed paths with him.
Diane Handley
October 6, 2021
As an Illinois Ag Teacher knew him for over 50 years and worked with Jim throughout my career. Then as a curriculum consultant shred time with him as several conferences. A fine man/my condolences to all.
Bob Brown
October 6, 2021
Dear Madge, We are very sorry to hear of Jim´s passing. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers. Sue and Tom
Tom and Sue Ocheltree
Friend
October 6, 2021
Madge and family, my condolences on your loss. Our many years working on Medical Society issues allowed me to meet Jim and come to appreciate how much he supported you in your often stressful duties in that role. May you find peace dealing with his loss.
John Krueger ,M.D.
October 5, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. Praying you feel God´s arms holding you close in the days to come.
Mark and Sherry Hubbard
Friend
October 5, 2021
