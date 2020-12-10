Menu
James E. "Jim" Williams
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Bloomington High School

James "Jim" E. Williams

Sept. 23, 1936 - Dec. 4, 2020

BLOOMINGTON - James "Jim" E. Williams, 84, died peacefully in his sleep on Friday, December 4, 2020, at his home in Bloomington.

He was born September 23, 1936, in Bloomington, son of Claude Edward Williams and Edith Lula Dunlap. He married Linda Greene on July 18, 1959, in Bloomington. She survives.

Jim is also survived by his daughter, Jodi (Aaron) Haney, Bloomington; cherished grandsons: Cameron Lee Ogg, Bloomington, Carter James Ogg, Bloomington and Caiden Finn Haney, Bloomington; and adored granddaughter, Chloe Lynn Ogg, Bloomington.

He is preceded in death by his parents and five brothers: Gene Williams, Robert Williams, Wayne Williams, Virgil Myers and Cal Myers.

Jim graduated from Bloomington High School in 1954 and served in the US Marine Corps, from 1954-56. Jim built and remodeled several family homes throughout his life, enjoyed woodworking, western movies, especially those starring John Wayne, and family vacations. He drove cars until they died, perhaps the most memorable being a lime green Rabbit and of course, Old Blue. He insisted on driving to most family vacation destinations, campaigning that his wife and daughter needed to "see the country!" He adored his grandchildren above all else, and loved spending time with them. He lived life to the fullest and was a blessing to all who knew him. He was a kind and beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who will be greatly missed.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Due to COVID restrictions, there will be no services at this time. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association.



Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 10, 2020.
1 Entry
My uncle Jim was only 10 years old when I was born. I have always wondered just what it meant to him to be an uncle at such a young age. He was a very kind-hearted and gentle man and always had a smile on his face. I am so sorry for your loss, Aunt Linda. I am sure you will be missing him.
Sharon Myers Wetzel
December 10, 2020
