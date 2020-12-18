Menu
James L. "Jim" Wise
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel
201 South Center Street
Clinton, IL

James L. "Jim" Wise

Dec. 16, 1931 - Dec. 16, 2020

CLINTON - James L. "Jim" Wise, 89 of Clinton, IL passed away 5:10 AM December 16, 2020 at the Christian Village, Lincoln, IL.

Burial of cremains will be at Rock Creek Cemetery, Waynesville, IL. The family entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with arrangements.

Memorials to the Waynesville American Legion.

Jim was born December 16, 1931 in Lawndale, IL the son of Paul and Rosa (Purlee) Wise. He married Emma F. Nelson, September 5, 1952 in Wapella, IL.

Survivors include his wife, Emma Wise, Clinton, IL; children: Diana (Rick) Baker, Beason, IL; Linda (Dan) Bagby, Armington, IL; five grandchildren, five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, James Wise; daughter, Glenda Spivey; two grandchildren, two brothers and sisters.

Jim worked for Caterpillar for 32 years in management.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 18, 2020.
So many fond memories of the days I spent with the Wise family. Jim & Emma treated me like one of their own. Jim was a COOL dad. I will miss him.
Charles W. Ruble
December 18, 2020
