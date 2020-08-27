NORMAL - Jane A. Van Schelt, 68, of Normal, passed away on Sunday (Aug. 23, 2020) at home surrounded by her family.

She was born Aug. 9, 1952, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Rose and Neal Ring. She married Howard C. Van Schelt on Oct. 4, 1980; he passed in April 2013.

She is survived by daughters, Heather Van Schelt, Charlotte, North Carolina, and Kathy (Jeff) Spicer, Bloomington; and son, Jonathon, Chicago; grandchildren, Adam and Emilee Spicer, Bloomington; Madison Spicer, Oreana; and Tyler Haines, Charlotte, North Carolina; and one sister, Carol Ring, Evanston.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; stepfather of 48 years, Leighton Ellis; and a granddaughter, Danielle.

According to her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded, and a service will not be held. Interment will be at a later date next to her husband Howard at Funks Grove Cemetery.

Jane was a cancer survivor of Hodgkin's disease since 1978 and was very appreciative of cancer research and modern technologies that have developed cures for this disease.

Jane had numerous professions during her life, her favorite being business manager at Blooming Grove Academy for 14 years. She retired in 2005 to spend time with her husband and family. She loved gatherings and cooking large meals for family and friends. She loved all animals and had a passion for horses, owning two beautiful Arabian horses in her lifetime.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the organization of the donor's choice.

Condolences and memories of Jane may be left for her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.