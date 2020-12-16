Jane E. Fuqua

March 4, 1953 - Dec. 13, 2020

DWIGHT - Jane E. Fuqua passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Royal Oaks Care Center in Kewanee, IL.

She was born on March 4, 1953 to Betty and Jack Halloran at Saint Mary's Hospital in Kankakee, IL. She married Ricky Lee Fuqua on October 11, 1975. Surviving is her daughter, Angie (Eric) Stegemann of Normal, IL and her two granddaughters, Audrey and Clara Stegemann. Also surviving are her three brothers: Tom (Lana) Halloran of Bloomington, Tim (Sarah) Halloran of Dwight and Pat (Dawn) Halloran of Coal City. Jane also leaves many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephew and several cousins whom she loved dearly.

Preceding her in death were her husband, parents and her mother and father-in-law.

Jane grew up in Dwight, IL and was salutatorian of her DTHS class of 1971. She played the clarinet in her high school band and was involved in many clubs. Jane had a long career at the William Fox Center in Dwight, IL working as a mental health technician on third shift. She developed life-long friendships with many of her coworkers throughout her 25 years there. Anyone who ever met Jane knew of the love that Jane had for her family, particularly her granddaughters Audrey and Clara. They were the love of her life.

Jane struggled throughout her life with mental illness and although we will miss Jane dearly, we know she is finally at peace and with her Lord and Savior. Jane was an advocate for mental health and an active member of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to donate.nami.org.

A private graveside ceremony will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery with Father Haake officiating. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

