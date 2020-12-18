Menu
Janet K. Harrold
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel
201 South Center Street
Clinton, IL

Janet K. Harrold

Sept. 19, 1949 - Dec. 16, 2020

CLINTON - Janet K. Harrold, 71 of Clinton, IL passed away 8:31 AM December 16, 2020 at HSHS St. John's Hospital, Springfield, IL.

Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Saturday December 19, 2020 at Oak Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL with Cody Monkman officiating. The family entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Janet was born September 19, 1949 in Springfield, IL the daughter of James and Alberta (Williams) Williams. She married James L. Harrold April 10, 1983 in Clinton, IL. He passed away January 5, 2017.

Survivors include her daughter, Christy (Stephen) Cooke, Carrollton, VA; sister, Christina Leonetti, Sherman, IL; step-children: Jim (Dorothy) Harrold, II, Clinton, IL; Chris (Ira) Bryant, DeWitt, IL; Jeff (Hillari) Harrold, DeWitt, IL; eight grandchildren: William Clark, IV; Katie Witcher; Brandon (Tatiana) Cooke; Justin Cooke; J. T. Harrold, III; Brandon (Ashley) Bryant; Megan (Jake) Wold; and Wesley Harrold; seven great-grandchildren: Orion Clark; William Clark, V; Vaughn and Colton Cooke; Sophia Carter; Zoey Wold; Luci Wold; niece and nephews: Angie Leonetti; Nick (Julie Gotschall) Leonetti; and Peter (Dawn) Leonetti.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents.

Janet worked for Wallace Press and Revere Copper & Brass, Inc. She retired from Exelon after 30 years of service.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Oak Park Cemetery
Clinton, IL
Thomas Scott
December 18, 2020
Jeff Harrold so sorry for your loss my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Tammy Chehak Devore
December 18, 2020
My sincere sympathy to man's family thru these days ahead. I remember Jan as a wonderful kind person. She loved her family so much.
Shirley Monkman
December 18, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results