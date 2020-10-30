Janet Marie Yontz

June 30, 1925 - Oct. 23, 2020

BLOOMINGTON - Janet Marie Yontz, 95, of Bloomington, passed away at 4:47 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

A private graveside service will be held at Funks Grove Cemetery, McLean. Cremation rites have been accorded by Carmody- Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

Janet Marie Glomp was born June 30, 1925 in Peoria, to Francis and Eleanor (Siberman) Glomp. She married Cleo Calvin Yontz on March 16, 1946 in Little Rock, AR and they went on to raise their three children, Cindy, Mark and Barry on their farm in Armington, IL where family loved to gather. Summers were spent visiting Eagle River, Wisconsin - one of Janet's favorite vacation spots.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Glomp and her sister, Margaret "Peggy" Glomp. Her husband Cleo preceded her in death on September 27, 2001 and she has missed him every day since.

Janet was a 1943 graduate of Delavan High School. She first worked as an engineering draftsman at Caterpillar Tractor Co. in Peoria before becoming a mother. She also worked for Country Companies in Bloomington after moving to the farm in Armington. She and Cleo additionally worked part-time as realtors in Bloomington. After moving to Bloomington with Cleo in November of 1991, Janet enjoyed a long career as a realtor for Armstrong Realty, Bielfeldt Realty and Construction and later for Prudential Snyder Realty. She helped launch her daughter Cindy's career and Cindy is forever grateful to have "learned from the best." Janet and Cindy enjoyed being a real estate team together in Bloomington.

Janet loved gardening and attracting birds to her back yard. She enjoyed cross stitch, playing the organ and painting. In her later years she loved watching football, Fox News and her Chicago Cubs.

Surviving are three children: Cindy (Thomas) Eckols of Barrington, Mark (Sandi) Yontz of Bloomington and Barry Jr (Lynn) Yontz of Rockton; nine grandchildren: Molly Archibald, Cally (Bret) Diskin, Mandi Yontz, Megan (Jason) Harden, Chelsea (Jamie) Duke, Kyle (Stephanie) Yontz, Cory (Cassie) Yontz, Laura (Rob) Wanke and Jay Yontz and fiancee Kristin; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Janet loved spending her free time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved to sit back and watch her family enjoy a large gathering or party where there were always a lot of laughs. She loved that her sons are good friends and the joking that inevitably ensues between them when they are together. She also adored her dear four-legged companion; her Border-Collie/Spaniel mix, Bean.

Janet was the matriarch of our family and one of the strongest women we could ever hope to know. She was a proud breast cancer survivor and would often joke that "getting old ain't for sissys" while she faced health and mobility struggles in her later years with both grit and grace. She was fiercely protective of her family, incredibly witty and loved to laugh. She is so very loved and dearly missed.