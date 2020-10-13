MANSFIELD - Janet Sue Bullinger, 78, of Mahomet, Illinois formerly of Mansfield, Illinois passed away at 7:39 A.M. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital Urbana, Illinois.

A public graveside service will be at 3:30 P.M. Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at the Mansfield Cemetery, Mansfield, Illinois. A mask and social distancing are recommended. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Children's Home & Aid Society of Illinois, 403 S. State St., Bloomington, Illinois 61701. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Mansfield, Illinois is assisting the family with arrangements.

Janet was born May 19, 1942, in Bloomington, Illinois, a daughter of Jesse & Marjorie McCartney Gee. She married Grant Roy "Lefty" Bullinger on April 20, 1963, in Farmer City, Illinois. He passed away April 11, 1990.

Janet is survived by her daughter, Traci (Scott) Ohlman of Knoxville, Tennessee; granddaughter, Sara Ohlman of Charlotte, North Carolina; brother, Larry (Sharon) Gee of Bloomington, Illinois; sister, Mary Beth (Jim) Adams of Bloomington, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.

Janet was a paraprofessional educator at the Ruth M. Schneider Elementary School in Farmer City, Illinois.