Janice J. Campbell

Feb. 6, 1939 - Dec. 15, 2020

PONTIAC – Janice J. Campbell, 81 of Pontiac, died at 8:35 p.m., Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Evenglow Inn of Pontiac.

Cremation rites have been accorded with a private family inurnment to be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Evenglow Inn of Pontiac, ALS Association, or Transitions Hospice. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa is in charge of arrangements.

Jan was born February 6, 1939 in Pontiac, a daughter of John and Grace Wyman Johnson. They preceded her in death. She married Raymond R. Ripley on January 27, 1957. He preceded her in death on April 14, 1986. She then married Gerald E. Campbell on February 16, 1990. He preceded her in death on April 14, 2017. She was also preceded in death by one infant son, Douglas Ripley and two brothers, John & Eugene Johnson.

Survivors include her children: Gerald (Beth) Ripley of Chenoa, David Ripley of Elmhurst, and Ann (Rick) Householder of Chenoa; stepchildren: Tyree (Leslie) Campbell of Bloomington, Brett Campbell of Chenoa, Tracie (Michael) Harp of Tuscola and Amanda Paige Tharge of El Paso; four grandchildren; and eight step-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and eight step-great-grandchildren.

Jan owned and operated S&M Shoe Store in Pontiac and retired from Pontiac National Bank as a teller. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was an avid water walker at the Pontiac Rec Center. Jan will be remembered for her amazing pies.

A guest registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.