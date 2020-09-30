Menu
The Pantagraph
Janice M. Leggett
1946 - 2020
BORN
1946
DIED
2020

BLOOMINGTON - Janice Marie Leggett passed away on Sunday September 27, 2020 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, Illinois, with the loving care of Carle Hospice and family. She was a fifteen year survivor of Congestive Heart Failure.

Janice was born April 22, 1946 in Graham Hospital, Canton, Illinois, the daughter of Lawrence O. Leggett and Jessie M. Langhoff Goodman Leggett.

She was a very special sister to her six siblings that she leaves behind to cherish seventy-four years of loving memories. Her siblings are: Sharron Wiley, Patricia (Donald) Schenkel, Allen (Crys) Leggett all of Bloomington; Marilyn (Jack) Steinbach, Oswego; Larry (Linda) Leggett, Chenoa; Marjorie Lamont, Clinton.

Janice was also forever and always a caring and loving aunt to her 15 nieces and nephews; 35 great nieces and nephews and 15 great-great nieces and nephews. She has a very special place in all their hearts.

She worked in the food service industry for 43 years, retiring from Eurest Dining Services at State Farm in 2011.

A private family service will be held at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. Burial will be at Park Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to American Heart Association, to the Carle Hospice Normal Branch, 303 N. Hershey D-1, Bloomington, IL. 61704 or the Donor's Choice.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
