Janice R. Moldenhauer
FUNERAL HOME
Davis-Oswald Funeral Home
121 West Third Street
Delavan, IL

Janice R. Moldenhauer

May 30, 1956 - March 3, 2021

SAN JOSE - Janice R. Moldenhauer, 64, of San Jose, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln.

She was born May 30, 1956 in Lincoln to Duane and Frances Teichman Hoffman. She married Wayne Moldenhauer on September 5, 1981 in San Jose, and he survives.

Also surviving are her mother, Frances Hoffman of San Jose; one son, Alan Moldenhauer of San Jose; one daughter, Kathleen (Steffen) Blevins of Wichita, KS; one grand dog, Mazi; two brothers: Jeff Hoffman of Manito and Scott (Connie) Hoffman of Fulton, IL; two nephews: Jake and Sam Hoffman.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Janice was a registered Pharmacist for 42 years in the Lincoln area.

She was a member of the St Peter's Lutheran Church in Emden, the bell choir and Cross and Crown Women's Circle. She was a member of the Illinois and American Pharmaceutical Association.

She took great joy in helping and caring for people and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.

Her funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Emden. Pastor John Schurter will officiate. A visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday and one hour before the service, both at the church. Burial will be at Green Hill Cemetery in San Jose. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Delavan is handling the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church or American Diabetes Association.

To express condolences online visit www.davisoswaldfh.


Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
Emden, IL
Mar
6
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
Emden, IL
Mar
6
Funeral
11:00a.m.
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
Emden, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Davis-Oswald Funeral Home
Janice was one of our high school students. She was the type of person who makes a teacher's job easy and even more rewarding than usual. Janice was a very special person. Please accept our condolences, Wayne.
Gene and Pat Johnson
Teacher
March 5, 2021
