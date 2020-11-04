Janice "Penny" Parolek

Nov. 9, 1931 - Oct. 26, 2020

MINONK - Janice "Penny" Parolek, 88, of Minonk, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Heritage Health in Minonk.

She was born November 9, 1931 in Lacon, IL to Ernest and Chlora (Brewer) Hill. She Married Adrian Harms on April 17, 1948 in Peoria. He died January of 1986. She later married Albin Parolek.

Surviving are her children: Adrian (Rita) Harms of Rutland, IL, Howard Harms of Minonk, IL, Janet (Teddy) Muncy of Minonk, IL, Randall Harms of Merna, IL, Todd Harms of IL; three sisters: Iris Ketchmark of Minonk, IL, Mary Ann Schwartz of Minonk, IL, Joyce (Jerry) Shelton of Maize, KS; many grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two children: Kimberly Harms and Kelly Andrews; four siblings: Virginia, Roy, Verna, Larry; and one grandson, Jason Sell.

Penny was a beautician for more than 47 years. She owned and operated her own salon "Penny's Beauty Shop" out of Minonk for several years. She later worked out of several salons in Chicago for 45 years. She was a member of Junior 20th Century Club in Minonk and she enjoyed baking and doing crafts.

Cremation will be accorded. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk is assisting the family with final arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.