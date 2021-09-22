Menu
Janice Louise Timmerman
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL

Janice Louise (Ruch) Timmerman

Feb. 9, 1939 - Sept. 16, 2021

MINONK - Janice Louise (Ruch) Timmerman, age 82, of rural Minonk passed away on September 16, 2021.

Jan was born February 9, 1939 in Streator, IL, to Louis and Agnes (Steward) Ruch of Pattonsburg, IL. She went to country grade school in Pattonsburg all eight years, then to LaRose High School, graduating in 1957, as Salutatorian and DAR recipient. Jan loved growing up in Pattonsburg, a small family community with only a church and the grade school. The family knew all of the neighbors, who all helped each other. Jan loved her parents with all her heart. It was a happy, loving childhood. Jan went to airline school after graduation in St. Paul, MN. She was hired by Northwest Orient Airlines in New York City and Miami Springs, FL, in reservations. Jan loved NYC and Miami. Jan moved back home and worked at Interlake Steel in Pontiac, and for two dentists, Dr. John McKinley and Dr. John Vogel in Minonk, where she met Harlan Timmerman.

Jan married Harlan Timmerman on November, 23, 1969 at her parent's home in Pattonsburg. He survives Jan and also surviving are her best friend and daughter, Carrie (Todd) Huenecke of Aurora, IL, and the sweetest granddaughter, Annaliese. She loved animals, especially her cat Baby. Jan's parents preceded her in death, many years too soon, as well as a niece and a nephew.

Jan was of the Lutheran faith. Per Jan's wishes there will be no services, but she would like donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Shriner's Hospital for Children. Interment is private.

Arrangements entrusted to Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com


Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 22, 2021.
Jan was a good friend who I've known for over 50 years since we worked together in MIami. I wish we had lived closer and could have stayed in touch outside of the occasional letter. I know the happiest moment in her life was when she gave birth to her daughter, Carrie and they remained close over the years. She also adored her granddaughter. I'm so glad she had them in her life. RIP Jan.
Carol Riser
Friend
October 20, 2021
