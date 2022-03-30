Menu
Jannes DeAnn Weede
1938 - 2022
BORN
1938
DIED
2022

Jannes DeAnn Weede

Sept. 8, 1938 - Mar. 7, 2022

MARSHALLTOWN, IA - Jannes DeAnn Weede passed away peacefully on Monday, March 7, 2022 at the Iowa River Hospice Home in Marshalltown, Iowa.

She was born September 8, 1938 to Frank and Edna (Sladek) Teply in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Jan enjoyed learning and saw the importance of education. After graduating from McKinley High School in 1956 she received a scholarship to attend Coe College, earning a two-year teaching certificate. She married her high school sweetheart on December 28, 1958 and they moved to Ames, Iowa. She earned her Bachelor of Education degree from Iowa State University in 1969 and began teaching in Normal, Illinois at Fairview Elementary in 1970. After compiling 28 years of teaching, she retired in 1994. Her students all knew her favorite color was purple and they loved her jellybean jar! In 1998 they built their dream home in Nathrop, Colorado, and enjoyed twenty years of mountain beauty. In 2018 they moved to Marshalltown, Iowa to be closer to family. J an is survived by her husband, Gary Weede; daughters: Susan (Joe) Pollpeter of Marshalltown and Sandra (Carl) Menard of Burton, Michigan; grandchildren: Kate, Jacque, Molly, Lindsay, Amanda, and Lance; great-grandchildren: Sybastian, Brooke, Ryan, and Jeanette; sisters: Patricia (David) Mahr of Decatur, IL, Sharon (Tom) Lewers of Marion, IA, and Juila (Darrell) Wahlstrom of Cedar Rapids, IA.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorials may be made to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research, www.alzinfo.org.


Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 30, 2022.
I will always remember Jannes as a fun loving, beautiful woman. The four sisters brought life to every event the attended. Love Pat
Patricia McNamara
March 26, 2022
