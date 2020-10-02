BLOOMINGTON - On August 12, 2020 Javier Miguel Garcia passed away peacefully at 8:00 pm in Cd. Rio Bravo, Tamaulipas, Mexico.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date.

Javier Miguel Garcia was born on August 27, 1982 in Bloomington, IL to Juan Manuel and Ardis Chalk-Dunson Garcia.

His survivors include his parents; Juan Garcia, Cd. Hidalgo, Michoacán, MX; Ardis Reyes, Phoenix, AZ; his children; Ahmir Kouangothonh, Iowa City, IA; Aniyah Flynn, Coralville, IA; Amiel Garcia, Phoenix, AZ; Anahi Lopez, Weslaco, TX; Nadia Rodriquez, Columbus Junction, IA; Rogelio Rodriquez, Weslaco, TX; Angel Lopez, Phoenix, AZ; sisters; Etenia Walker-Garcia, Coralville, IA; Brigette (Joe) Grant-Grosek, Irving, TX.

Nieces and nephews; Asante Walker-Garcia, Ahjiahna Walker-Garcia, both of Coralville, IA; Bryce Grant, Doryene (Asha) Grant, Maiya Sakis, Layla Whitten, SchylorBlue Whitten, all of Irving, TX; paternal grandmother, Luz Gama Reyes, Cd. Hidalgo, Michoacán, MX. Javier also leaves behind a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his son, Ayden Garcia, maternal grandparents; Ada Dunson, Robert Chalk and Jerry Dunson; paternal grandfather, Juvencio Garcia Velasquez.

Javier went to West Liberty High School, West Liberty, IA. He enjoyed being around family and friends and would always give you a good laugh and put a smile on your face. He loved to travel and called many different places home.