Jeffery S. "Jeff" Bowling
1978 - 2021
BORN
1978
DIED
2021

Jeffery S. "Jeff" Bowling

April 24, 1978 - Sep. 3, 2021

BLOMINGTON - Jeffery S. "Jeff" Bowling, 43, of Bloomington, IL passed away at 9:33 a.m. Friday, September 3, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, IL.

Cremation rites were accorded and a celebration of life service will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Abundant Life in Christ Church 108 E. Market St., Bloomington with Pastor Charlie Arhens officiating. Memorials may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with funeral expenses.

Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, El Paso, IL is assisting the family with arrangements.

Jeff was born April 24, 1978 in Centralia, IL the son of Tami Bowling. He married Denise E. Falk on August 4, 2018 in Bloomington, IL. She survives along with seven children: Kurtis, Brandon, and Katelyn Bowling, Austin Falk, Michael Williams, Wesley Williams, all of Bloomington, and Larissa Whitehouse of farmer City; his mother Tami Bicknell of Bloomington; five grandchildren including a granddaughter who lived with him Angel Roberts; and three uncles Jim, Tim, and Doug Bowling.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents James and Sharon Bowling.

Jeff was an avid Bears fan, loved music of all types, and was a video gamer. He enjoyed camping, fishing, the outdoors, and loved time with his family and Friends. He worked as a painter for J & B painting and then for Hart to Hart painting.


Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Abundant Life in Christ Church
108 E. Market St., Bloomington, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for your loss Tammy my heart goes out to you prayers for your healing in this time of need
Tammi Cail
Friend
September 8, 2021
