Jennifer L. (Geer) Palmer

NEW PORT RICHEY, Florida - Jennifer L. (Geer) Palmer of New Port Richey, FL passed away on May 6, 2021 following a long and courageous battle with Huntington's disease.

Jenny was born in November 1966 in Macomb, IL and was always outgoing and lived life to the fullest. She earned her Bachelor's degree at WIU in 1988. She worked in Accounting at St. Farm, Bloomington, IL for nearly 20 years. She spent the last 14 years living in FL. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, and daughter. Jenny will be missed by all that came to know what a caring, giving, and loving person she was.

A memorial celebration of her life will be held Sept 4th, 2021 from 1:30 – 4p.m. at The Clubhouse of Georgetown, Macomb, IL,

Burial will take place on Sept. 3, 2021 at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Macomb, IL

Memorials may be made to the Huntington's Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Avenue, Suite 902, New York, NY 10018, or on their website at https://hdsa.org/get-involved/donation-opportunities/