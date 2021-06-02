Menu
Jerry Heck
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
1104 N. Main St.
Bloomington, IL

Jerry Heck

March 22, 1947 - May 29, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - On Saturday, May 29, 2021, Jerry Heck, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather passed away at the age of 74.

His funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington with Rev. Tim Cavallo officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. prior to the service at the memorial home.

Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Bloomington.

Jerry was born on March 22, 1947 in Shirley, IL, to Jess and Leva Heck. He was a member of Laborers Local 362. On February 27, 1964 he married Gloria Boyd. They raised one daughter, Jerri (Jeff); and one son, William, Jr. (Jessica).

Jerry was a devoted Christian who loved the Lord. He enjoyed spending time with his family and beloved dog May, bird watching, nature, and wildlife.

Jerry leaves behind seven grandchildren: William II (Candice), Jessica, Kristina (Mike), Danielle (Matt), Grace, Kyle, and Ethan; and nine great grandchildren. He has nine sisters and two brothers, some of whom preceded him in death.

Condolences and memories may be shared with his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com


Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
1104 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL
Jun
3
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
1104 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL
