BLOOMINGTON - Jimmie Fairbanks, 89, of Bloomington, passed away on April 1, 2020.

The graveside service will be on October 16 at 10:30 a.m. at Park Lawn Cemetery, Danvers, the Rev. Peter Weeks will officiate. Military rites will be performed by the Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard. A church service will follow at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Bloomington.

Jimmie was born Oct. 19, 1930, in Ottawa, to Thomas and Dora Williams Fairbanks. He married the late Sally Benjamin. He later married Evelyn Alwes, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Steve, and one sister, Mary Anne.

Jimmie is survived by three children, Daniel (Patricia Hesch) Fairbanks, Grand Lake, Colo.; David Fairbanks, Bloomington; and Jami (Marvin) Rexroat, Bloomington; as well as three grandchildren, David Fairbanks, Natalie (Nathan) Vargas and John Vargas, and one sister, Ellen (Steve) Klotz, Emporia, Kan.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or a hospice organization of the donor's choice.

Condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com.