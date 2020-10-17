BLOOMINGTON - Dr. Jimmy Dan Scott, 87 years old, of Bloomington passed away from this life peacefully on October 15, 2020 in Bloomington.

Jim was born December 2, 1932, in Carthage, Illinois to Lyle and Clarice Scott. He spent his childhood and adolescent years in Carthage, Illinois. Dr. Scott graduated from Carthage College with a bachelor's degree, Master's degree from Illinois State University and completed his Doctorate in Physical Education from the University of Missouri. He served in the U.S. Marine Reserves, and the U.S. Army.

Dr. Scott, Professor at Illinois State University, spent over 35 years teaching and Coaching at University High School, Normal, IL. Teaching Physical Education and Health Classes at U-High, coaching multiple sports, including Head Baseball, Head Girls and Boys Swimming, and Head Boys Golf Coach. He also lectured at Illinois State University and supervised many student teachers. Coach Scott also valued the many students, athletes, and other coaches with whom he kept in touch with over the years.

He was a member of the Carthage College Athletic Hall of Fame, Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame, and University High School Alumni Association - Friend of U-High. Coach Scott and Illinois State University baseball Coach Duffy Bass (Deceased), were regularly active in American Legion Baseball, Baseball Camps and Clinics, and participated in a coaching clinic in Asahikawa, Japan (Bloomington - Normal's Sister City).

Jim is survived by his loving wife Carol Ruth (Zerbst) Scott. Sons: Roger Scott, Steve Scott, Tom Scott, and Jim Scott. Grandchildren: Meghan Moser, Austin Scott, Lauren Gauthier, Jackson Scott, Joshua Scott, T.J. Scott, Carley Scott, and 3 Great Grandchildren. Sister Laura Ann Carle of Carthage, IL; and all his beloved nieces and nephews: Kim Krieg, Pam Dion, Scott Carle, Joel Ellefritz, and Jana Kay Snodgrass.

Dr. Jimmy Dan Scott was preceded in death by his Father Lyle Scott and Mother Clarice (Duncan) Scott of Carthage, IL, older Brother Keith Scott of Casa Grande, Arizona, youngest Sister Sandy Ellefritz of Ferris, IL, and Niece Jan Carle of Carthage, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Lyle and Clarice Scott Scholarship Foundation at Illini West High School C/O Ryan Bliss, 600 Miller St. Carthage, IL 62321.

A private Family Interment Service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Bloomington, IL. Beck Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

