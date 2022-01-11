Jo Ann Fitzgerald

Jan. 24, 1950 - Jan. 4, 2022

DANVERS - Jo Ann Fitzgerald passed peacefully in her home on January 4, 2022 surrounded by her family while on hospice care.

A memorial service will be planned for the spring. Arrangements are being handled by Otto-Argo-Calvert Memorial Home, Danvers, IL.

Jo is survived by her wife of 42 years, Sherri Miller of Danvers IL; daughter Aimee McLean (Mike) of Salt Lake City UT; son Dustin Miller (Brittni) of Phoenix AZ; grandchildren: Kaitlin Jo and David both of Salt Lake City UT; sister Jerri Blain of Arvada CO; as well as her three cats: Snickers, Skittles, and Boots.

She was preceded in death by her parents Jim and Margaret Fitzgerald of Danvers IL and one sister, Marla.

Jo was an avid animal lover and talented artist. She was a kind loving soul who touched the lives of everyone she met.

She believed in family by choice and was known to bring both pets and people into her life. In addition to the children she raised, she leaves behind many more extended family including surrogate siblings like: Jeff and Denise; children like Wes; nieces including: Ashley, Amber and Demi; and the newest addition, little grandson Stevie, just to name a few of those she welcomed into her life. She was passionate, creative, strong, supportive, steady and honest. Jo was an inspiration, a role model and a heroine. She is deeply loved, will be dearly missed, and leaves her mark on many lives both human and animal.

Memorials may be made to Humane Society of Central Illinois in her honor.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.