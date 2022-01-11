Menu
Jo Ann Fitzgerald
1950 - 2022
BORN
1950
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Otto-Argo-Calvert Memorial Home
111 W Park St
Danvers, IL

Jo Ann Fitzgerald

Jan. 24, 1950 - Jan. 4, 2022

DANVERS - Jo Ann Fitzgerald passed peacefully in her home on January 4, 2022 surrounded by her family while on hospice care.

A memorial service will be planned for the spring. Arrangements are being handled by Otto-Argo-Calvert Memorial Home, Danvers, IL.

Jo is survived by her wife of 42 years, Sherri Miller of Danvers IL; daughter Aimee McLean (Mike) of Salt Lake City UT; son Dustin Miller (Brittni) of Phoenix AZ; grandchildren: Kaitlin Jo and David both of Salt Lake City UT; sister Jerri Blain of Arvada CO; as well as her three cats: Snickers, Skittles, and Boots.

She was preceded in death by her parents Jim and Margaret Fitzgerald of Danvers IL and one sister, Marla.

Jo was an avid animal lover and talented artist. She was a kind loving soul who touched the lives of everyone she met.

She believed in family by choice and was known to bring both pets and people into her life. In addition to the children she raised, she leaves behind many more extended family including surrogate siblings like: Jeff and Denise; children like Wes; nieces including: Ashley, Amber and Demi; and the newest addition, little grandson Stevie, just to name a few of those she welcomed into her life. She was passionate, creative, strong, supportive, steady and honest. Jo was an inspiration, a role model and a heroine. She is deeply loved, will be dearly missed, and leaves her mark on many lives both human and animal.

Memorials may be made to Humane Society of Central Illinois in her honor.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Otto-Argo-Calvert Memorial Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sherri, so sorry for your loss. Jo was a very special person. I remember making you 2 a wedding cake many years ago. Both of you are great friends to know.
Marty Krutke
Friend
January 13, 2022
We are keeping you close to our hearts and in our prayers.
Susie and Donna
Family
January 12, 2022
Sherri im so sorry to see this. My heart breaks for you. You both are wonderful friends. I will never forget your kindness when Evan my grandson passed away and you got the doves for us. God Bless you my prayers are with you. She was a loving funny caring friend . God got a special Angel. Love Monica ,
Monica Miller Robinson
January 11, 2022
Sherri, my lovely friend, I'm so sorry for your loss. Jo, you were greatly loved by your friends and family. I adored your quirkiness. I will miss you, my funny friend!
Julie Duncan
Friend
January 11, 2022
Sorry for your loss Prayers for your family
Philip and Mary Pazanin
Work
January 11, 2022
So sorry for your loss Sherri and family. Jo was a great person. You use to do my hair when you lived in Saybrook.
Bob and Marilyn Moore
Friend
January 11, 2022
