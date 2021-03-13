Joan Marie Keefer

Apr. 6, 1936 - Mar. 7, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Joan Marie Keefer, age 84, of Bloomington, Illinois, (formerly of the Rockford area), died at 10:57 p.m. on March 7, 2021, at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, IL following a short illness.

Joan was born at home on April 6, 1936 in Burlington, NJ, the daughter of Thomas and Edith (Wilcox) Duncan. She graduated from Burlington Central High School in 1954. She then attended West Jersey Nursing School from 1954-1957. She worked at the hospital in Camden, NJ from 1957-1959. Joan entered the United States Air Force as a 1st lieutenant and served from 1959-1961 where she was stationed in Texas and England. After her military service, Joan relocated to Rockford and worked at Rockford Memorial Hospital in Rockford from 1961-1971. After her years at Rockford Memorial, Joan worked private duty nursing for many years. She ended her nursing career as an acute rehab nurse at Advocate BroMenn Regional Medical Center in Bloomington, IL.

Joan loved to stay active and enjoyed volunteering for Habitat for Humanity, Recycling Furniture for Families and other non-profit organizations. She was a diehard Chicago Cubs fan and was elated to see a World Series win in 2016.

Joan is survived by her daughter, Karyn Pirages (William Fitzpatrick); granddaughter, Sarah Olivotti of Loves Park, IL; son, Kurt Keefer; granddaughter, Tonya Keefer; great-grandson, Austin Greenwell of Pontiac, IL and sister, Janet Ruscitti of NJ. She was predeceased by her parents; sisters: Lois and Betty and brother, Thomas.

The family wishes to thank all of Joan's health care providers at Northwestern Memorial Hospital for their care and compassion.

Arrangements entrusted by Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Road, Rockford, IL, 61108.

Memorials in Joan's honor can be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children – Chicago, 2211 N. Oak Park Ave., Chicago, IL 60707.

