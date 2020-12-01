Joan L. Bourne

Aug. 13, 1938 - Nov. 28, 2020

PONTIAC – Joan L. Bourne, 82, of Pontiac, passed away at 5:01 p.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020, at OSF Saint James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center, Pontiac.

Cremation rites were accorded. Her ashes will be scattered this summer at the family's cottage on the shores of Crystal Lake at Beulah, MI. East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is in charge of local arrangements. Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at eastlawnmemoial.com for the Bourne Family.

Born August 13, 1938, in Lake City, IA, she was the daughter of Fred and Erma (Hollenbeck) Wetherell. They preceded her in death as did a sister, Frances (Elmer) Schrage. Joan married Jon Allen Bourne on August 14, 1960, in Ottawa with the groom's father, the Rev. Donald S. Bourne, officiating. The couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in July with family at their Michigan cottage.

Surviving are a daughter, Jody Bourne Chenoa; a son, Jon L. Bourne Chenoa; three grandchildren: Billy Bourne of Scottsdale, AZ, Nicholas Bourne of Fort Hood, TX, and Sarah Bourne of King George, VA; and one great-granddaughter, Cora Bourne, Scottsdale, AZ.

Educated in Ottawa schools, she graduated from Illinois State Normal University (now Illinois State University) at Normal. Mrs. Bourne taught in Jacksonville, Grand Ridge, and Pontiac grade schools, retiring in 1994.

Joan and Jon enjoyed 22 winters in the Pensacola, FL and Orange Beach, AL areas. She accomplished a hole-in-one at the Sportsman's Club in Pensacola.

She was a member of the Ladies Golf Association of the Pontiac Elks Club, Livingston County Retired Teachers, Athenia Literary Club, First United Methodist Church of Pontiac, and local couples club Mothers And Fathers In Action (MAFIA).

Joan enjoyed many opportunities to travel with friends in the United States and occasionally overseas. Playing Bridge (she belonged to six clubs), reading and assembling puzzles were also favorite pastimes.

Special thanks and appreciation to Dr. Sriratana and the staff at Carle Cancer Center in Normal for their support during her 11-year struggle with Stage Four Breast Cancer.

Joan wished to extend her loving thanks to her family, special friend, Barbara Wyatt since college days, and her many other dear friends.

Memorials may be directed to Community Cancer Center Foundation at cancercenter.org or 407 Vernon Ave., Normal, IL 61761 and First United Methodist Church, 219 N. Chicago St., Pontiac, IL 61764.