Joan L. Williamson

July 19, 1930 - Dec. 23, 2021

BLOOMINGTON – Joan L. Williamson, 91, of Bloomington, passed away peacefully at 7:45 a.m. on December 23, 2021 at Heritage Manor in Minonk.

A private Graveside service was held on December 30, at Rosewood Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at West Twin Grove Church at a later date.

Joan was born on July 19, 1930, in Bloomington, a daughter to John L. and Mildred L. (Brigham) Krueger. She was raised on a farm south of Bloomington and met her future husband while working at Steak n Shake. She married Kenneth J. Williamson on March 21, 1948, and enjoyed 64-years of marriage prior to Kenneth's death in June 2012.

Surviving are her children: James Robert Williamson of Normal, Susan (Bill) Myers of Congerville, Bruce Edward (Nancy) Williamson of East Peoria, George Pete (Alice) Williamson of Cape Coral, FL, and Kathy (Doug) Acklin of Bloomington; fifteen grandchildren, twenty-nine great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Elsie Krueger of Bloomington.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth; brothers: Bob, Pete, and Ed Krueger; and daughter-in-law, Paula Williamson.

Joan retired from Eureka Williams after 24-years of service. She was an active member of West Twin Grove Christian Church for over 70-years. After retirement Joan kept busy gardening, canning, babysitting grandchildren and supplying food to Safe Harbor residents.

Joan will always be remembered for her witness of the Lord through her generous love of family and friends, her beautiful laughter and her continuous flow of amazing homemade pies.

The family would like to extend their thanks and gratitude to all Joan's caregivers who loved and cared for her at home, at Sugar Creek Alzheimer's Center, Meadows Nursing Home, Minonk Heritage Manor and OSF Hospice.

Memorial contributions may be left to the Dale Township Fire Department or Salvation Army Safe Harbor in Bloomington.

Online condolences and memories of Joan may be left for her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.