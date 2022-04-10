Joanne M. Long

April 13, 1950 - Dec. 3, 2021

NORMAL - Joanne M. Long, 71, of Normal, IL, passed away December 3, 2021.

Joanne was born April 13, 1950, in Rockford, IL, the daughter of Louis and Doris Freedlund Long.

She is survived by her mother; sister, Nancy Hoban; one nephew, two nieces, two great-nephews, and one great-niece. To her nieces and nephews, she was always called "Auntie."

She was preceded in death by her father.

Joanne's lifelong passion was golf. After graduating from Rockford West High School, she attended Rock Valley College (RVC) in Rockford, IL. In addition to her studies, Joanne competed as center forward on the RVC field hockey team and also as a member of the women's golf team. Representing RVC, Joanne participated in the National Collegiate Golf Tournament at Pennsylvania State University. In 1968, 1969, and 1971, she won the Rockford Women's City Golf Championship, some of many trophies she earned over the years.

After graduating from RVC in 1970, Joanne transferred to Illinois State University (ISU), majoring in art. As a member of the ISU Redbird women's golf team, she participated in the National Collegiate Golf Championships in Athens, GA, and Las Cruces, NM, in 1971-72. In 1972, she won the Illinois State Collegiate Championship in Carbondale, IL. Twenty-four years later, Joanne added another ISU golf course highlight, acing the 4th hole at what is now called the Weibring Golf Club. In Joanne's honor and memory, a bench and tree will be placed near the hole #4 tee.

Joanne graduated from ISU with a Bachelor of Science in art. Soon after, she accepted a position as a commercial artist producing artwork for the University. Her talents led to a 31-year career at ISU. Joanne retired in 2005, as manager of the University's Graphic Production Department, which created instructional design materials for faculty and staff members.

In 2017, Joanne was inducted into the RVC Hall of Fame. She credited the College with providing the foundation for her career.

"The art instruction I received at RVC served as a launching pad for a wonderful career in graphic arts," said Joanne. "It is never smart to underestimate the importance of the work you do if it is done well. In one of my RVC classes, Anatomical Drawing, we were required to draw and label the bones and muscles of the body." She also expressed gratitude to RVC for giving her the opportunity to be mentored and guided by people like Gerry McDermott and Judy Biddle.

Joanne's design background kept her busy throughout retirement. She designed programs and handbooks for the ISU Women's Golf Association, and a CD cover for the Illinois Symphony Orchestra. She has also produced and designed artwork for the Illinois Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance and completed design projects for Legislators Fitness Day.

Joanne was known and revered for her cooking and baking skills. ISU administrators, faculty, and staff enjoyed Joanne's annual holiday breakfast tradition for more than 20-years. She also delivered meals to friends and others throughout Bloomington-Normal and enjoyed a monthly "retirees luncheon" with friends.

Joanne was also appreciated as the maker of the greatest Cosmos to be found anywhere. She always had a batch prepared and ready to share with friends who stopped by to visit. She was also well known in the neighborhood for serving up dog biscuits when neighbors walked their pets past her home.

Joanne was a beloved daughter, sister, Auntie, and friend to so many. Her sister, Nancy says, "Watch for a cardinal while playing golf, working in your garden, walking your dog, peeking out the window, or cooking. It may be Joanne saying, 'I am with you'."

A Celebration of Life for Joanne will be held at 12:00 noon, Friday, April 29, at the Weibring Golf Club, 800 W. Gregory St., Normal, IL. A reception will immediately follow.

In keeping with Joanne's love for golf, 9-hole tee times are available for individuals or groups of up to four from 8:45 to 9:15 a.m. prior to the Celebration.

Green fees and cart are $19 per player. To schedule a tee time, call the Weibring Golf Club at (309) 438-8065 and indicate you are playing as part of the Joanne Long Celebration of Life.

Joanne's family asks that memorials be made to the ISU women's golf team. Contributions can be made by linking to Giving.IllinoisState.edu, then search "women's golf" in the Find a fund box at the bottom of the webpage and include Joanne's name in the Dedications section.