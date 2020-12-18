Menu
John L. Anderson Jr.
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Rosenbaum Funeral Home
925 North, IL-47
Gibson City, IL

John L. Anderson, Jr.

July 14, 1939 - Dec. 14, 2020

ARROWSMITH - John L. Anderson Jr., 81, of Arrowsmith passed away at 4:33 p.m. Monday December 14, 2020 at the Gibson Area Hospital in Gibson City. A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gibson Area Hospital or to the family. Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City is assisting the family with the arrangements.

John was born July 14, 1939 in Bloomington. A son of John L. and Lucille Henson Anderson Sr. He married Barbara Jo Preston on November 21, 1958 in Concord, CA. They have been married for sixty-two years. She survives in Arrowsmith. Also surviving are two daughters: Tracy (David) Misch of LeRoy and Leslie (Roger) Bradford of Sibley; six grandchildren: Ryan Misch, Codi Tallon, Heather (Brad) Brucker, Dylan Misch, Cyndi (Ben) Wurmnest and Jake Bradford; and four precious great-grandsons: Aydan, Colton, Tanner and Mason. A brother, Richard Henson of Maryland and a sister, Ginger (Art) Deavers of Danvers. He was preceded in death by a sister, Vichy.

John was a United States Navy Veteran. He was a commercial carpenter for many years and spent many years at the Clinton power plant. John was the type of guy that could fix anything! He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his grandchildren and he was excited about the upcoming birth of his first great granddaughter in a few weeks. He was also the kind of guy that never met a stranger! He was easy to talk to and always quick to offer help to others. He was loved by so many and could start up a conversation with anyone. He will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him.

Online memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.rosenbaumfh.com.



Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear about the death of my cousin. He was older but remember him well. Grew up in LeRoy. Please accept our deepest sympathies.
Sandra Henson-Bollett
Family
December 27, 2020
Barb and family, so sorry to hear about John. Always glad to vist with John and you when we ran into each other. He will be truly missed.
Bev Heavilin Baker
December 19, 2020
so sorry I am saying prayers
Ruth Kessinger Theweatt
December 19, 2020
John was a great guy I always enjoyed seeing him
Gary Adkisson
December 18, 2020
Attended High school with John in LeRoy. A fine man. Will be missed by many.
Jerry & Gail Denney
December 18, 2020
